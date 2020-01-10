tom-kelly:-most-nationalists-will-accept-stormont-deal-as-yet-another-staging-post-on-the-long-road







Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O’Neill at the launch of an Irish Unity billboard in west Belfast

Politics does not have to be played as a zero sum game, but increasingly Northern Ireland has spiralled downwards into just that. Political rivals would burn the house down rather than let the other side reside there.

In the previous Executive the DUP seemed to be playing Sinn Fein – to borrow that famous expression from Seamus Mallon – like a 10lb trout. Even the mild-mannered late Martin McGuinness could not stomach such treatment. The DUP strutted across Stormont as if it was 1959, not 2016.

Sinn Fein’s grassroots shuddered at the thought of their leadership playing bridesmaid to Arlene Foster’s bride. Collapsing the Assembly and the Executive was a nuclear option for Sinn Fein. Unfortunately, once triggered it was clear there was no surefooted way back to the negotiating table.

But three years is a long time to be fighting from the wings – especially as the existential threat of Brexit loomed darkly over Northern Ireland.

The general public, nationalists, unionists and non-aligned have literally watched the very fabric of Northern Ireland crumble.

Road and water infrastructure are sinking beneath our feet; hospitals are knee-deep with patients but without beds and doctors; the education system is not fit for purpose, and the public’s anger and frustration has finally drifted toward local politicians.

So, is the New Decade, New Approach a perfect deal?