tom-kelly:-lack-of-generosity-on-irish-language-got-us-into-this-impasse…-and-only-generosity-of-spirit-will-get-us-out







Janet Muller of Pobal campaigns at a protest in 2018 over Stormont’s failure to introduce an Irish language strategy

Like many a past pupil of the Abbey Christian Brothers in the 1970s and 1980s, I endured rather than enjoyed my three years learning Irish. And yet my school had a flourishing drama group, which produced many fine shows “as Gaelige” (in Irish). In fact, many of my friends won awards for their high standards in the language, particularly at events like Scor na Og and the Feis.

Newry still has one of the largest Feisanna (a festival of Irish traditional music/Irish dancing/speech and drama) attracting a staggering 14,000 entries annually.

This Feis, from its inception, had cross-community support, with the Hodgett family (owners of the Newry Reporter) being one of the earliest backers.

Culture, handled sensitively and with goodwill, is not political. It is not some form of propaganda. Language and the oral tradition is a key part of ethnicity, history and, indeed, family.

That said, not withstanding my reluctance to study Irish beyond three years, I love the Irish language, particularly when used in song and in poetry.

It’s a beautiful language. As a writer I frequently use Irish phrases because they can sometimes be more literal and descriptive than English. I can even order a cup of tea in Irish. But there is no fluency. I dip in and dip out like a borrower.

It is quite upsetting and disturbing to find the Irish language among the sticking points in the current inter-party talks.