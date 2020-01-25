tom-kelly:-hume-was-architect-of-peace,-but-mallon-was-the-man-who-built-it







Seamus Mallon outside Stormont. Pacemaker

Death comes to us all but Seamus Mallon almost seemed invincible to me. So it was with a heavy heart that I discovered he was seriously ill a few weeks ago.

In October we went to Rice’s Hotel in Poyntzpass where he had lunch, sank a couple of Guinness, followed by a small Jameson. He wasn’t in reminiscing form. No, he was being the Mallon of old. A force of nature as he let rip on the political stagnation at Stormont and the near collapse of the British political system over Brexit. I suggested those could be the themes for his next book but he rather prophetically said: “What would I say? I don’t have another one in me!”

It was such a privilege to work with someone like Seamus Mallon. No two days were the same. It was like trying to stand up on a roller coaster. But people, me included, were just drawn to him. When he spoke it was with grave consideration. Everyone listened. They listened in London, in Dublin and in Washington.

Eventually they listened in Belfast too. Unionists initially regarded Mallon as their bete noir. He was a constant critic of political and partisan policing. He campaigned for the disbandment of the UDR and was a constant thorn in side of the Northern Ireland Office and their securocrats. But unionists would also recognise Mallon as a man with whom they could eventually do business.

Seamus was completely fearless. He was also a man of great empathy and emotion. He had also great spontaneity. Once after a win on the horses he dispatched me to Madden’s Bar in Newry to buy two bottles of Champagne or as close as they had to it. Phil Caplan, then an American intern who was sweeping out pigeon droppings in the loft of our office, was completely blown away by being invited to join in the celebrations with the Honourable Member for Newry and Armagh.

Caplan went on to be President Clinton’s staff secretary who would later greet Seamus at the White House.

When Seamus Mallon hit the green benches at Westminster as an MP they knew a very different force had arrived in Parliament. He may have quoted Wordsworth’s Westminster Bridge as he gazed on the majestic edifice but once inside those halls he slew his opponents with a deadly fervour. And it was not always words that struck opponents. Government ministers quivered when on the receiving end of the infamous Mallon glare. Those working for him also tried to avoid that glare.