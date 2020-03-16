Tom Holland’s Spiderman Cameo in Venom 2?

Tom Holland has been rumoured to star in a cameo in Venom 2 and Morbius. Venom 2 starring Tom Hardy and a cameo from Spiderman actor Tom Holland has been long wished by fans since the first Venom movie came out. The production of Venom 2 started in November last year. It is being directed by Andy Serkis.

Since Holland didn’t have a role in the first Venom movie fans are excited for the first ever cross over of Spiderman and Venom in the MCU. Until now there are no confirmed reports of the supposed cameo but we all are hoping for the best.

Tom Holland to be a part of everything.

Amy Pascal, producer, said in an interview that they want Tom Holland to be part of every movie that they produce. Marvel boss Kevin Feige also said it is very likely that the two characters will cross paths.

The trailer for Jared Leto’s Morbius is out now. The trailer features a Spiderman cameo which has confirmed the movie’s existence in the MCU. The plot of both the movies Venom 2 and Morbius are connected through Spiderman and Vulture to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The trailer for Morbius contains a lot of clues for the new links to it with the MCU.

What is the cameo?

Sony has not denied the rumours which are surrounding the Spiderman cameo nor have they confirmed them. Sony most probably will not disclose the popular character’s appearance if it does makes one.

There are a lot of ways through which Tom Holland can make his appearance. Spiderman may have a friendly or hostile interaction with Eddie Brock/Venom. There might not be a lot of dialogue or just a small cameo. It can also come in a way of J. Jonah Jameson’s critical commentary or news headline.