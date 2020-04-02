🔥Tom Holland Reveals What Was Going On With Uncharted When Coronavirus Happened🔥

Uncharted just can’t catch a break. For over a decade, there have been numerous attempts to get this video game movie off the ground, and it looked like the project was finally going to roll cameras this month. Then the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on our lives, resulting in Uncharted and many other productions being paused indefinitely.

As it turns out though, Tom Holland wasn’t just gearing up to start shooting Uncharted; he had already arrived in Germany for principal photography, only for the operation to shut down. As Holland recalled:

Yeah, we went to work Day 1. I’m doing this movie called Uncharted, which is based on a video game. And we showed up for our first day of shooting and then they shut us down. I was in Berlin, so I had to come home and now I’m back in London.

Tom Holland updated people on what happened with Uncharted while chatting with Justin Bieber on Instagram Live. First off, I can’t wait to see if this interaction leads to these two forming an actual friendship. More importantly, I can only imagine how Holland felt finally arriving to work on Uncharted in Germany, then not only having to go back home to London, but, like the rest of us, having to quarantine to help flatten that coronavirus curve. What a series of unfortunate events.

It’s been almost three full years since Tom Holland was cast to play Nathan Drake in the Uncharted movie. Naturally Holland is best known for his tenure as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and while he’s also expanded his resume with things like Onward and The Current War, assuming Uncharted is successful, it’d allow Holland to lead another franchise. Assuming, of course, that Uncharted ever actually gets to film.

From Mark Wahlberg being cast to play Nathan Drake years before Tom Holland entered the picture, to filmmakers like David O. Russell and Shawn Levy previously being attached to direct, Uncharted’s been going down a long and bumpy road, with this coronavirus delay just being the latest setback. It’s also worth mentioning that The Matrix 4 was set to start shooting at Berlin’s Studio Babelsberg at the same time as Uncharted, and with both productions now halted, the independent film crew members who were let go from the productions are asking for financial assistance.

Along with Tom Holland playing Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg is back onboard Uncharted, except now he’s playing Sully, Nathan’s mentor and father figure. The Uncharted movie’s cast also includes Antonio Banderas, Sophie Ali and Tati Gabrielle in undisclosed roles. Venom’s Ruben Fleischer is directing, and Iron Man duo Art Marcum and Matt Holloway wrote the script.

Because of the production delay, Uncharted is now set to come out on October 8, 2021. Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for more updates on the project, including when filming will resume, and look through our guide detailing other movies that have been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.