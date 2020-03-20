tom-holland-made-a-shocking-revelation-about-zendaya’s-character-in-spiderman-3!-the-movie-might-be-all-about-their-romance!-no-wonder-it-is-one-of-the-most-awaited-movies-now.

It seems like our very own Spiderman Tom Holland has made a huge revelation about the upcoming spiderman movie and fans are pretty happy about this recent revelation.

Tom Holland Has Made A Huge Revelation About Spiderman3! Take A Look!

The actor has recently confirmed the fact that Zendaya will be returning for the third film as well to reprise her character as MJ. Fans were anxious about Disney star Zendaya’s return into the Spiderman movies.

The last Spiderman movie did end with way too many shocking twists. The big revelation of Peter Parker being Spiderman is put in public and he is also focused of murder as well. Considering the last film, there are a lot of things to look forward to in the next movie. Tom Holland has further mentioned that the plot is going to be absolutely insane. So, fans are pretty hyped it seems.

The Actor Might Also Do Certain Cameos In Other Movies As Well!

Apart from his own film, Tom Holland is rumored to do a couple of cameos in several other movies as well. He is expected to appear in Venom 2 and also make a cameo in Captain Marvel2 as well. So we are going to see a lot of Peter Parker in the coming years it seems.

Apart from confirming the fact that co-star Zendaya will very much be a part of the next Spiderman movie, Tom Holland said that as far as the relationship between Peter and MJ is concerned, he is not too sure what it will be. The makers are starting shooting from July inAtlanta. However, the month of shooting night be delayed in the recent change of events.