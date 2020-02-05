tom-hiddleston-to-star-in-political-thriller-white-stork-for-netflix

The Night Manager fans, rejoice: Tom Hiddleston is set to star in another political thriller series, this time for Netflix.

According to Variety, Hiddleston will lead Netflix’s White Stork, a 10-part series following a politician named James Cooper whose ambition and personal life is threatened by a vetting process that uncovers secrets from his past.

Produced by Eleven, the company behind Sex Education, White Stork is created, written and executive produced by Christopher Dunlop (Deep State) and directed by Kristoffer Nyholm (Taboo).

The drama, in development for several years, was once titled Spadehead and was previously under the AMC network in the US.

Hit: Hiddleston received critical acclaim for his role in The Night Manager (BBC)

Hiddleston won a Golden Globe and an Emmy nomination for his critically-acclaimed performance as Jonathan Pine in The Night Manager, a BBC drama based on the novel by John le Carré and adapted by David Farr.

Hiddleston is also set to star in Loki, a Disney Plus series in which he will reprise his role as the titular Marvel character.

He most recently appeared on stage last year in Harold Pinter’s Betrayal, directed by Jamie Lloyd, at the Harold Pinter Theatre.