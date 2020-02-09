tom-hardy-just-shared-a-venom-2-set-photo,-but-don’t-get-too-excited

Tom Hardy just shared another post from the set of Venom 2, and he even turned off the comments — as he tends to — as if people might have a lot of spoilery or sensitive things to say about this:

All right, go on. Caption that. Other than to comment on the loopy headbands, I’m not sure what there is to say about that behind-the-scenes shot from the London-based production. I only know it’s from Venom 2 because Tom Hardy labeled the photo V2. Plus, we know the movie is filming now because director Andy Serkis recently gave an update. But even Serkis kinda admitted his update was “boring” because he can’t talk about what’s happening.

I have no doubt there are exciting things happening right now for Venom 2, but they are not official yet so we are left with teases just to remind us It’s Coming Soon. I was going to say “curb your enthusiasm” for that Tom Hardy post, but I didn’t want to imply a connection to HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm because that WOULD be something to get pretty pret-tay excited about.

Venom 2 is coming out in theaters October 2 as the third movie in Sony’s Marvel Universe after the first Venom and this summer’s Morbius. We’ve already seen a Morbius trailer but nothing from Venom 2 yet, probably because the movie is still busy filming.

Believe it or not, that’s the best Venom 2 set photo Tom Hardy has shared — and not deleted — so far. Hardy first showed off a vague set photo back in November, showing his beloved dog’s set badge for “Fillmore,” the working title of the movie. However, he did post then delete a photo of himself that appeared to be from the makeup trailer on “day one.”

Some movies, you get set updates and photos every day. For others, there may be set leaks out there, but on the official front things remain mysterious. I’m not complaining (too much) ’cause it just builds anticipation for that first trailer.

In December 2019, producer Matt Tolmach told CinemaBlend one lesson the team took from Venom was how much fans loved the relationship between Eddie and Venom, with Tom Hardy in both roles. So we can expect more of that dynamic in the sequel, but no one feels like telling us much more about Kelly Marcel’s (and Tom Hardy’s) follow-up script.

Andy Serkis took over directing from Ruben Fleischer, whose Venom beat the odds (and bad reviews) to earn $856 million worldwide.

As Andy Serkis recently noted, they are more than 40 days into the Venom 2 shoot and Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock is deepening his relationship with his nemesis. There’s more than one villain option on that front. Woody Harrelson’s Carnage? Naomie Harris’ Shriek? Stephen Graham’s mysterious role? Will Tom Holland’s Spider-Man have any connection to Venom 2? There seems to be an MCU connection to Morbius, so will the universe expand on it for Hardy’s sequel?

Since Venom was such a hit for early October 2018, Sony is trying it again with Venom 2 for October 2, 2020. A trailer should be coming … soon-ish? Maybe Sony will wait until summer to make sure the effects are ready, we’ll see. Keep up with everything heading to the big screen this year with our 2020 movie release date schedule.