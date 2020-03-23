tom-hanks-updates-fans-on-his-condition-following-coronavirus-diagnosis

Tom Hanks has been diagnosed with coronavirus, and he’s been isolated together with his wife ever since. He says that two weeks have already passed since the first symptoms, but now, they are doing better.

Not too long ago, he was posting the following words:

‘We have Covid-19 and are in isolation, so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?’

Here’s what he posted on his social media account:

Someone commented: ‘Don’t give or get IT from anyone: No sharing supplies w other elites- because you don’t know if your personal batch is tainted. So you’ll use synthetic #Adrenochrome for the time being. Nothing can stop what’s coming.’

Someone asked: ‘Why symptoms did they have? Cause at first they said they didn’t have any .. I’m confused.’

It seems that a lot of people are still not believing what’s going on and they claim that all of this is nothing but a huge conspiracy.

Someone responded to the follower above: ‘Lying is the only symptom so don’t be confused my brother….’

On the other hand, a lot of people are sending their support to Tom and his wife, highlighting the danger that lurks all over the world these days.

One other follower said: ‘Dang Philadelphia all over again… hope he’s good 😩’

Someone else said: ‘We’re not exactly being asked to storm the beaches of Normandy people. Stay home and watch Netflix. We can do this.’

A follower posted this: ‘Good to hear. My husband is in the hospital right now with COVID pneumonia. It’s rough.’

Fans wish them a speedy recovery.



