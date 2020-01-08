tom-hanks’-son-chet-says-his-patois-accent-is-‘all-in-good-fun’-as-he-professes-love-for-jamaican-culture

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Tom Hanks’ son Chet almost stole his lifetime achievement award-winning dad’s thunder at the Golden Globes with his cringeworthy Patois accent.

The 29-year-old rapper decided, for some reason, to speak in Patois to let his Instagram followers know that he was on the red carpet, and pretty much went viral.

Now, Chet has dropped the accent – but wants everyone to know he has nothing but love for Jamaica.

Chet, or Chester, shared a video which he opened speaking in Patois, before dropping the accent completely.

He said: ‘Enough’s enough. Never in a million years would I have thought me just goofing around on the red carpet would have got so much attention, but man, it’s been crazy.

‘One thing I’m not joking about is my love and appreciation for Jamaica, the Jamaican culture. That has been incredible, all the love that I’ve been getting from Jamaica has been really incredible, it’s touched me deeply in my heart so thank you guys so much.’

Chet, who is the eldest son of Tom and Rita Wilson, continued: ‘I just wanted to say thank you. You know it’s all in good fun.

‘I’m a goofball, I goof around, but that’s one thing I’m not joking about is my love for the Jamaican people, the Jamaican culture.’

Chet also encouraged his followers to listen to his band Something Out West’s new song Harley, before saying in the caption that he’d like to do a ‘dancehall remix’.

In fairness to Hanks, Harley isn’t that bad, and there’s no Patois involved.

After going viral, Chet had continued to troll with his accent, speaking in Patois after grabbing a smoothie in a video captioned: ‘RESPECT TO MI #ISLAND MASSIVE 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲 RRRRRRRHHHHHHHHH.’

He also shared a screenshot of an article about his accent from CNN, and wrote: ‘Average citizens: damn this is scary I can’t believe we’re on the verge of WW3 let me check the news smh @CNN: 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.’

Chet came under fire back in 2015 when he used the n-word in a photo caption and proceeded to insist he was allowed to use the slur.

He said: ‘Look, I know the majority of y’all are not gonna get this because the history is still so fresh in our country. But hip-hop isn’t about race. It’s about the culture you identify with. And can’t noone tell me what I can’t say.’

In 2018, Hanks blamed his defence of using the n-word on his drug use and ‘trolling’, saying on Van Lathan’s Red Pill podcast: ‘Low-key, like subconsciously, looking back on it now I realize I was trolling. I thought, like, crazy antics and just wilding the fout and doing some crazy swas going to like spark my career.’

Chet has battled drug addiction in the past, previously saying he could no longer snort cocaine because his nose ‘was so clogged’.

However, following a stint in rehab and the birth of his daughter Michaiah in 2016, Chet is sober and has starred in Shameless as Charlie and Empire as Blake.

Forrest Gump star Tom has been married to Rita, 63, since 1988, and they are parents to Chet and Truman, 25; he is also dad to actor Colin, 42, and daughter Elizabeth, 37, with ex-wife Samantha Lewes.

And while he accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award at Sunday night’s Golden Globes, the legendary actor thanked his ‘five kids’ – including Colin’s wife Samantha Bryant.





