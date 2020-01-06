tom-hanks’-son-chet-goes-viral-for-the-wrong-reasons-as-he-speaks-patois-at-golden-globes

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Tom Hanks had us all in tears as he accepted his Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes, with his family proudly supporting him in the audience.

But earlier in the night, one of Tom’s kids was stealing the spotlight… although not for reasons the Hanks fam would probably want.

Chet, 29, has gone viral for attempting to speak Patois in a truly cringeworthy video, filmed on the Golden Globes red carpet.

The actor – who previously rapped under the name Chet Haze – accompanied dad Tom to the awards alongside mum Rita Wilson, siblings Colin, Elizabeth and Truman and sister-in-law Samantha Bryant.

But while taking some time to swan about solo at the Beverly Hilton, Chet – full name Chester – decided to film some content for his 74,000 Instagram followers.

Chet – a white man – proceeded to speak in Patois, saying: ‘Big up the whole island massive, it’s your boy Chet coming straight from the Golden Globes.’

He captioned the clip: ‘BIG UP FIMI WHOL FAMILY SOON COM AT DI AWARDS NA SEEN 🔥 🔥 🔥 CHUNE IN.’

The video gained attention after it was shared on Twitter by writer Brittny Pierre, who understandably wanted to know: ‘Why is Tom Hanks’ son Chet Hanks speaking patois?’

People were cringing hard, with one person commenting: ‘So there is one thing that Tom Hanks has made that hasn’t worked’ and another tweeting: ‘Tom Hanks is so Tom Hanks that the most non-Tom Hanks thing about him is Chet. For that, we’re lucky.’

One person wrote: ‘Tom Hanks is so damn unproblematic, and yet…dis child. Butchering Patois on a red carpet, putting out raps with the word na in them and then telling everybody he should be allowed to say it.’

But the baffling content didn’t stop there, as Chet shared a selfie with his dad’s award with the caption: ‘Bombaclaat lmaoooo sgoin brazy’ – punctuated with Jamaican flag emojis.

Chet came under fire back in 2015 when he used the n-word in a photo caption and proceeded to insist he was allowed to use the slur.

He said: ‘Look, I know the majority of y’all are not gonna get this because the history is still so fresh in our country. But hip-hop isn’t about race. It’s about the culture you identify with. And can’t noone tell me what I can’t say.’

Hanks also wrote: ‘If I say nI say it amongst people I love and who love me. If I say “fy’all hatin ass ns” it’s because that’s really how I felt at the time. And I don’t accept society getting to decide what ANYBODY can or can’t say. That’s something we call FREE SPEECH.

‘Now I understand the older generation who grew up in the Jim Crowe era might have strong feelings against this. And that’s understandable… But what I’m saying is this is 2015… And even tho we are still far from where we need to be and black people are still being literally KILLED by a RACIST and fed up system… We have also reached a point where the word can no longer have a negative connotation if we so choose. And who is to say only black people can use it?

‘The way I see it, it’s a word that unifies the culture of HIP-HOP across ALL RACES, which is actually kind of a beautiful thing. It’s a word that can be used out of camaraderie and love, not just exclusively for black people. What’s the point in putting all these built up ‘rules’ about it. It’s time to let go. You can hate me or love me for it, but can’t nobody tell me what I can or can’t say. It’s got nothing to do with trying to be a thug. It’s about the culture of the music. And that’s all I have to say about that (no pun intended) lol. It’s all love. [sic].’

In 2018, Hanks blamed his defence of using the n-word on his drug use and ‘trolling’, saying on Van Lathan’s Red Pill podcast: ‘Low-key, like subconsciously, looking back on it now I realize I was trolling. I thought, like, crazy antics and just wilding the fout and doing some crazy swas going to like spark my career.’

Chet has battled drug addiction in the past, previously saying he could no longer snort cocaine because his nose ‘was so clogged’.

However, following a stint in rehab and the birth of his daughter Michaiah in 2016, Chet is sober and has starred in Shameless as Charlie and Empire as Blake.

Chet joined his family as his father received the Cecil B. DeMille Award for his legendary career in film – and it was all very emotional.

Before issuing a speech on the importance of timekeeping, the Forrest Gump star, 63, said: ‘A man is blessed with a family sitting down front like that — a wife who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is.’

Tom has been married to Rita, 63, since 1988, and they are parents to Chet and Truman, 25; he is also dad to actor Colin, 42, and daughter Elizabeth, 37, with ex-wife Samantha Lewes.





