tom-hanks-shares-health-update-after-he-&-wife-rita-wilson-return-to-the-united-states

Now that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have returned home to Los Angeles, the Oscar winner has given their first health update on social media after they both recovered from COVID-19. Earlier this month, both Hanks and Wilson were diagnosed with coronavirus when they were in Australia.

“Hey, Folks… We’re home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing,” wrote the 63-year-old actor. “Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it. Hanx.”

Before they flew home to the United States, Hanks and Wilson self-quarantined in Australia for two weeks after their release from a five-day stay at a Queensland hospital. He gave fans regular updates on social media, and before the couple traveled to Los Angeles Hanks said that they were feeling better two weeks after their first symptoms.

Hanks and Wilson have also been urging fans to continue to self-isolate and stay home, and they also explained the benefits of sheltering in place. Hanks explained that when you stay home, you don’t get the virus from anyone and you don’t give it to anyone, which he believes is “common sense.”

Hanks added that it will take a while, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts, then we can figure this out and it will pass.

The A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood star was in Australia with his wife because he was filming Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic. After Hanks’ COVID-19 diagnosis, filmmakers shut down the movie temporarily.

When they were in Australia, Hanks’ rep Leslee Dart said that the couple was doing very well and continuing to recover. Dart added that their recovery was on course for healthy adults with the virus and they are feeling better every day.

When Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson first revealed that they had tested positive for COVID-19 they told fans that they felt a bit tired and had colds and body aches. As a precaution, they were both tested for coronavirus and the results were positive.



