Tom Hanks Shares an Update on His Coronavirus Recovery After Returning to the U.S.

A day after Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, returned home following treatment for coronavirus in Australia, the actor is giving fans a feel-good update on the couple’s road to recovery. Back in Los Angeles, on Friday, the pair were photographed looking very much on the mend while driving home from the airport.

Confirming the news of their return, Hanks tweeted: “Hey, Folks…We’re home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing. Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it. Hanx.”

Earlier this month, the 63-year-old first fell ill in Australia during the filming of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic, which has been postponed due to the global coronavirus outbreak. After testing positive for COVID-19, Hanks and Wilson were admitted to the hospital and released to a private residence to spend their remaining days of self-isolation.

It wasn’t until two weeks following the start of their coronavirus symptoms that the couple started to feel better, prompting Hanks to encourage everyone to take the shelter-in-place orders seriously. “Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone — You don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take a while, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts … This, too, shall pass. We can figure this out,” he tweeted at the beginning of the week.

So far, there have been more than 650,000 recorded COVID-19 cases globally, with nearly 142,000 patients who have fully recovered. Thankfully, it looks like we can officially add Hanks and Wilson to this list.