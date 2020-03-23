tom-hanks,-rita-wilson-‘feeling-better’-two-weeks-after-coronavirus-diagnosis

Tom Hanks announced Sunday night on Twitter that he and his wife Rita Wilson “feel better” two weeks after their first coronavirus symptoms began showing. He encouraged his followers to practice social distancing and reassured them that “this, too, shall pass.”

“Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone — you don’t get it from anyone,” Hanks wrote. “Common sense, no? Going to take a while, but if we take care of each other, help where we can and give up some comforts…this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out.”

pic.twitter.com/3E7566qiAh

— Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) March 23, 2020

Hanks and Wilson were two of the first known celebrity cases of COVID-19; Hanks made the announcement on March 12th. The pair discovered they had the virus while in Australia, and they have been self-isolating in a rental home ever since. Hanks was there to begin filming on an as-yet-untitled Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann, and production was halted following his diagnosis. Queensland Health officials believe that Hanks and Wilson contracted the virus in the U.S.

Wilson also posted an Instagram video on Sunday featuring her rapping along to Naughty By Nature’s “Hip Hop Hooray.” She captioned the video, “Quarantine Stir Crazy. See it to believe it.”