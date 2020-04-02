tom-hanks,-rachel-bloom,-and-more-stars-pay-tribute-to-crazy-ex-girlfriend-songwriter-adam-schlesinger

Hollywood was devastated Wednesday when news came that prolific singer-songwriter Adam Schlesinger passed away due to coronavirus complications. The artist, who was 52, was a songwriter on The CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and co-founder of rock group Fountains of Wayne, known for its hit, “Stacy’s Mom.” Schlessinger was also the songwriter behind many of your favorite movies. He penned the eponymous song from That Thing You Do, contributed to the Josie and the Pussycats soundtrack, as well as wrote the opening pop number for Music & Lyrics. Messages of love and praise poured out over social media, celebrating the artist beloved by so many. Tom Hanks, who wrote and directed That Thing You Do and just overcame his own encounter with the novel coronavirus tweeted out his condolences about Schlesinger’s passing. “There would be no Playtone without Adam Schlesinger, without his ‘That Thing You Do!’ He was a One-der. Lost him to Covid-19. Terribly sad today.”

That Thing You Do star Ethan Embry also tweeted about Schlesinger's game-changing contribution to the film. "I remember the day all the Oneders, @LivTyler and @tomhanks sat in a room and played about 6 submitted tracks from different bands for That Thing You Do. When we heard Adam Schlesinger's cassette it was instantly clear which track we would need to learn," he wrote. Rachel Bloom has been tweeting messages of heartbreak over the loss of her Crazy Ex-Girlfriend collaborator, calling him "irreplaceable" before sharing a video of him working on the lyrics for the Season 3 song "I Go to the Zoo (Explicit)." I have so much to say about Adam Schlesinger that I am at a complete loss for words. I was a huge Fountains of Wayne fan, and I just found out about the passing of Adam Schlesinger. We will miss you… Adam Schlesinger died of Covid 19 at age 52 today. He was writing the Music for The Nanny Musical.