🔥Tom Hanks leads tributes to Adam Schlesinger after singer's death aged 52🔥

Tom Hanks is among the famous daces who have paid tribute to singer/songwriter Adam Schlesinger.

The Fountains of Wayne frontman died after contracting Covid-19.

The band are best known for their 2003 Grammy nominated song Stacy’s Mom, which was co-written by Schlesinger.

Hanks, who is recovering after suffering from coronavirus, tweeted: “There would be no Playtone without Adam Schlesinger, without his That Thing You Do! He was a One-der. Lost him to Covid-19. Terribly sad today. Hanx.”

Schlesinger also penned music for sitcoms including Crank Yankers, a show created by Jimmel Kimmel.

The talk show host said: “I am very sorry to hear the terrible news about Adam Schlesinger. I had the pleasure of working with Adam when he wrote the theme to Crank Yankers.

“He was a kind and super-talented man who will be missed. Sending love to his family, friends and fans.”

Musician and producer Jack Antonoff described Schlesinger’s imprint on music: “adam schlesinger took pop music writing to its classiest and most untouchable place. an honor to live at the same time he made his work.” [sic]

Schlesinger’s frequent collaborator and talk show host Stephen Colbert wrote: “I’m so saddened to hear of the death of Adam Schlesinger due to Covid19. From the Dana Carvey show to A Colbert Christmas Special, he was a great (and patient) and talented artist with whom it was my good luck to work. Peace.”

Schlesinger wrote several theme songs through his career including one for comedian Kathy Griffin’s show.

She recalled: “Oh god. Adam Schlesinger was wildly talented. He graciously wrote the theme song to my “KATHY” talk show called “I’ll say it” He was so patient with me as I was recording it in the booth, guiding me at every step. He did the gig as a favor, in a little home studio on a Saturday.”

Other stars to pay tribute included actor Elijah Wood and filmmaker James Gunn:

Fountains of Wayne formed in New Jersey in 1995 and were named after a lawn ornament store in the state.

Over his career, Schlesinger earned nominations for an Oscar, a Golden Globe, Tonys, Grammys and Emmys, winning the latter two.

In 2019 he won the Emmy for outstanding original music and lyrics for Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal from TV musical drama Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. It was one of his three Emmy wins.

Schlesinger won a Grammy in 2009 for his work on A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift Of All!

His Oscar nomination came in 1997 for writing the title track on That Thing You Do!, a musical comedy directed by Tom Hanks.