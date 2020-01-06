tom-hanks-holds-back-tears-while-giving-moving-speech-during-golden-globes-awards

Tom Hanks’ moving speech left an entire room of A-listers overwhelmed with emotions as he called attention to his wife and kids at the Golden Globe Awards.

The 63-year-old star accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award and began paying homage to his wife Rita Wilson, 63, and kids Colin, 42, Elizabeth, 37, Chet, 29, and Truman, 24.

He told the crowd: ‘A man is blessed with a family sitting down front like that. A wife who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is.’

Tom then went on to shout out his ‘kids who are braver and stronger and wiser than their old man is… and a loving group of people who have put up with me being away for months and months and months at a time… I can’t tell you how much your love means to me.’

As he teared up, he joked: ‘It’s the cold that is making this happen. I swear to God, I’m not nearly this emotional at home.’

The Forrest Gump actor moved the room of nominees– especially his wife of 32 years – in the room to tears of both admiration and laughter.

The crowd surrounding Tom and his wife’s seats included Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, Meryl Streep, Kit Harrington and his wife Rose Leslie, and Keith Urban.

‘You’re a dope if you don’t steal from everybody you’ve ever worked with,’ he said of the performers he worked with.

‘And I have stolen from the likes of the people that only need one name, like Meryl, like Denzel, like Antonio, like Meg, like Julia, like Sally Field – even though that’s two names, it’s still one.

‘But I have also been made better by watching the examples of some of the greatest actors that have ever walked the stage.’

Tom – who was horrified by host Ricky Gervais’ extreme jokes – joins a select group of celebrities including Denzel Washington, Oprah Winfrey, Barbra Streisand, and Robert De Niro among others in winning this award.

He wasn’t done there.

Tom, who has received eight other Golden Globes Awards, showed his admiration to the directors and writers he’s worked alongside.

‘[I have] never not been challenged or flummoxed or lost sleep,’ he continued.

‘It’s those moments as an actor where everybody I’ve ever worked with has helped me get to that place – sometimes it’s three o’clock in the morning and sometimes it’s 11 at night – but you just have to somehow put it all together, have faith in what the process is, and go there.’

The star went on to thank theatre director Dan Sullivan for giving him great advice at a camp he went to years before.

‘Be on time, knowing the text of lines to recite and coming with a headful of ideas.’

Well, now we know the secrets to getting famous.

‘That was the greatest lesson a young actor could possibly ever first of all, the head full of ideas,’ he said. ‘Bring anything, try anything they might not use it. If it stinks, they won’t use it.’

Contents 1 Golden Globes 2020: Full Winners’ List

Golden Globes 2020: Full Winners’ List 2 SPECIAL AWARDS:

SPECIAL AWARDS: 3 FILM CATEGORIES:

FILM CATEGORIES: 4 TV CATEGORIES



Golden Globes 2020: Full Winners’ List SPECIAL AWARDS: Carol Burnett Award for Excellence in Television: Ellen DeGeneres Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement in Film: Tom Hanks FILM CATEGORIES: Best Motion Picture: Drama – 1917 Best Motion Picture: Comedy/Musical – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Best Performance by Actor in a Motion Picture: Drama – Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) Best Performance by Actress in a Motion Picture: Drama – Renee Zellwegger (Judy) Best Performance by Actress in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy – Awkwafina (The Farewell) Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy – Taron Egerton (Rocketman) Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture – Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) Best Original Score – Motion Picture – Joker Best Director – Motion Picture – Sam Mendes (1917) Best Screenplay – Motion Picture – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Best Original Song – Motion Picture – I’m Gonna Love Me Again (Rocketman) Best Performance by an Actress: Supporting Role in A Motion Picture – Laura Dern (Marriage Story) Best Animated Feature Film – Missing Link Best Foreign-Language Film – Parasite TV CATEGORIES Best Television Series: Drama – Succession Best Television Series: Musical or Comedy – Fleabag Best Actor: Television Series Musical or Comedy – Ramy Youssef (Ramy) Best Actor: Miniseries or Television Film – Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice) Best Supporting Actor: Drama – Stellan Skarsgaard (Chernobyl) Best Actress Television Series: Musical or Comedy – Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) Best Actor Television Series: Drama – Brian Cox (Succession) Best Supporting Actress: Miniseries or Television Film: Patricia Arquette (The Act) Best Actress: Television Series Drama – Olivia Colman (The Crown) Best Actress: Miniseries or Television Film – Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon) Best Miniseries or Television Film – Chernobyl

MORE: Quentin Tarantino shows off his chopsticks skills while chowing down on noodles after Golden Globes win

MORE: This Morning fans spot blunder in opening credits as show gets new 10am start time





