Tom Hanks Gives Health Update with a Nod to A League of Their Own

Over the past few days, the ongoing coronavirus situation ramped up to a pandemic, and amid the flurry of news regarding the increasing spread, movie fans received some distressing news. America’s dad, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, Hanks has offered several statements reassuring fans that he and his wife are doing okay. Well, Hanks has taken to social media again to put people’s minds at ease, this time referencing the sports-comedy A League of thier Own.

“Hello folks. Rita Wilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx”

The statement comes directly from Tom Hanks (or Hanx), who is currently down in Australia filming an upcoming Elvis Presley biopic for Warner Bros. Since the confirmed diagnosis of the pair fans have spent the hours since worrying and wondering how the actors’ are getting on. This newest statement is sure to alleviate some of those concerns.

For those unaware, A League of Their Own is a sports-comedy-drama starring Hanks following The All-American Girls’ Professional Baseball League that was founded in 1943, when most of the men of baseball-playing age were far away in Europe and Asia fighting World War II. Director Penny Marshall and screenwriters Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel re-create the wartime era when women’s baseball looked to stand a good chance of sweeping the country. The story centers on Dottie and Kit, two sisters who are chosen to join the league. Hanks plays a broken-down alcoholic coach, Jimmy Dugan, warming hearts as per usual with his always-reliable likeability and charm.

The moment he is referencing here occurs between Dugan and actress Bitty Schram, who have a bit of a confrontation between innings during a game. Dugan’s criticisms for his player’s performance hit a lot harder than he expects them to, requiring him to inform her about a crucial rule of the game. That there’s no crying in baseball.

The chaos caused by coronavirus continues in the entertainment industry, with several high-profile releases having been delayed including James Bond outing No Time to Die, Disney’s Mulan and the much-anticipated action flick Fast 9 which has been pushed back a whole year. Still, it is good to know that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are keeping their spirits high and doing okay. This comes to us courtesy of Hanx official Twitter.

Topics: A League of Their Own