Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Update: The Couple Returns To The U.S.

Tom Hanks and Rita Ora return to the US following a couple of weeks in Australia. The Shade Room has all the available details.

The couple was quarantined two weeks there following the positive coronavirus diagnosis.

‘The couple was all smiles on Friday when they were spotted taking a drive in Los Angeles, according to @enews,’ TSR writes.

TSR continues and writes: ‘Tom and Rita were in Australia where Tom was filming an upcoming #ElvisPresley biopic. It was there that they reported experiencing symptoms related to the coronavirus.’

It’s been revealed that Tom and Rita have posted about their recovery back to health and have kept fans updated on the situation via social media.

While a lot of people were worried about them, there are also individuals who keep claiming that this is all a lie, and celebs are paid to say that they got infected.

Someone said: ‘Now quarantine two more weeks in the US,’ and another follower posted this: ‘So being in quarantine for two weeks just suddenly gets rid of the virus? Just wondering.’

Another follower said: ‘They better go back into quarantine before they catch it again,’ and someone else posted: ‘Because they weren’t even sick in the first place!’

One other follower said: ‘These celebrities are getting paid by the government to lie, there is an agenda to everything yall.’

A commenter posted this: ‘Meanwhile, me, a regular citizen has waited seven days for test results,’ and someone else said: ‘Can we keep them in Australia until we know for sure they don’t have it at all.’

One Instagrammer posted: ‘Meanwhile, people still waiting and dying over the lack of testing kits. They should make it accessible for everyone that needs it now, just the wealthy.’

Tom has been posting all kinds of messages on his social media account in order to keep fans updated on this and Rita’s condition during these hard times.



