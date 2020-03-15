Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Test Positive for Coronavirus, Read Their Statement

Shocking news is coming out of Hollywood this evening as Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have both reportedly tested positive for the infamous coronavirus contagion that’s currently spreading throughout the world. Recently, Hanks and Wilson had been in Australia for the pre-production of the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic from director Baz Luhrmann for Warner Bros. As previously reported, Hanks will play Presley’s real-life longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker in the movie, which is set to be released in the fall of 2021.

Word is Warner Bros. became concerned about the safety of the talent when they were made aware that a member of the production team had been diagnosed with coronavirus. After his own diagnosis, Hanks has since released an official statement to address his fans on the current situation with him and his wife Rita Wilson. You can take a look at the statement below.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

In another statement from the studio, Warner Bros. says they’re “working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact” with the unnamed staff member diagnosed with coronavirus. It’s not currently known if there are others involved with the Elvis movie who’ve been infected with the contagion as well, though efforts are being made to ensure every person involved in the movie’s production is getting the necessary testing and treatments needed.

Just before this news broke, President Donald Trump addressed the nation to announce some major changes to be made to cut down on the spread of the virus. This includes banning all travel from Europe to the United States, barring the UK, for the next month. The president also revealed the United States would be waiving testing co-pays, providing financial support for companies and individuals who’ve missed work because of coronavirus, developing an economic stimulus package, and other precautions. Clearly, this disease is no joke and nothing to be taken lightly, and perhaps the president’s address and the infection of Hanks and Wilson will help naysayers realize just how serious this situation really is.

We are wishing the very best for Hanks, Wilson, and everyone else across the world who’s been infected with COVID-19. Enough lives have already been lost with many more likely on the way, and we need to all do our part to help ensure the virus is contained before it gets much, much worse. This news comes to us from Deadline.