Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Now Recovering at Home After Leaving Australian Hospital

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have left the Australian hospital. The couple announced that they had both tested positive for coronavirus last week. They are now resting in quarantine at a rented home in Australia, where they will more than likely stay for another 10 days in isolation. Hanks was originally there to start the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley biopic, but he had to leave once he got sick. So far, it seems that Hanks was the only one from the production to get the disease.

According to Tom Hanks, he and Rita Wilson started to exhibit some minor flu-like symptoms when they decided to get tested for the coronavirus. They both ended up testing positive and were taken to a local hospital to receive treatment. Idris Elba is the latest celebrity to announce that he too has tested positive. However, Elba says he does not have any symptoms and only wanted to get tested because he was exposed to the coronavirus.

Seeing Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for the coronavirus was a pretty big eye opener for people. The actor gave fans some updates, all of which were positive. Idris Elba will likely do the same after making his announcement earlier today. For now, the world is going to have to get used to changing up the way they live for the next few months because this doesn’t seem to be going away any time soon. In one of Hanks’ updates, he referenced Mister Rogers by saying, “Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other.”

The coronavirus is continuing to spread around the world and more people will get infected before the dust settles. Italy, Spain, and France are all on lock down in an effort to stop the spread. In the United States, bars, movie theaters, gyms, casinos, and other businesses are closing down in certain cities as citizens are told to stay indoors. For now, we’ll have to wait and see how this works and if people actually listen to what the CDC is trying to get across.

For now, the entertainment industry is scrambling to figure out where to go next. Movie theaters are being shut down and release dates are getting postponed. Universal Pictures has announced a new plan that will bring movies home to rent while they are still in theaters, which is something that the chains have been against for a long time now. The coronavirus may have just changed the way that movies are released, which could have a huge impact on theaters and how they remain to stay open. It’s going to be very interesting to see how all of this unfolds when the dust finally settles. People Magazine was the first to confirm that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson had left the hospital.