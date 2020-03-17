Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Are Out Of Hospital — Still Under Self Quarantine



Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are out of the hospital and under self-quarantine after both became sick with the Coronavirus, according to an update their 29-year-old son Chet Hanks, provided on Instagram. The update followed one provided by Tom Hanks himself, where he said for people to take care of themselves and each other. Tom and Rita were given a small blessing in the fact that he and Rita were able to go through the illness together. Many people have been separated throughout their quarantine (such as Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz) and some who have succumbed to the deadly virus did so in complete and utter isolation. It is unclear if the A-list couple were given access to treatments that may be hard for the layperson to attain; but at this point, it appears those who suffer from Coronavirus do so like everyone else — celebrity status, money, and fame means nothing to Covid-19.

Tom and Rita shared the same photo on their individual Instagrams as they stood arm and arm in their isolation room. Born on July 9, 1956, Tom Hanks is 63-years-old, and his age puts him at a higher risk for complications from Coronavirus. Rita Wilson was born on October 26, 1956, and she also falls under the same higher risk category. The highest risk for Coronavirus complications are those 70-years-old and over and anyone with underlying health conditions, despite age, is at risk.

At this point, it is unknown what impact the Coronavirus has on pregnant women or developing fetuses.

Standing with his arm around his wife of 22 years, Tom gave a serious look, while Rita smiled brightly for the camera. There was no make-up, no filter, just a husband and wife showing that they are fighting for themselves, each other, and their family to beat Coronavirus and make it through this trying time.

You may see the photo that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson shared with their fans and the world below.

The couple has four children between them. Tom has two children from his first marriage to the late Samantha Lewes: Colin Hanks and Elizabeth Ann Hanks.

Tom and Rita have two children together: Chet Hanks and Truman Hanks. Chet also provided an update on his parents and shared that they were out of the hospital, yet still in isolation under quarantine.

Chet stated the following in a video that he shared on his official Instagram account.

“I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine. They’re not even that sick. They’re not worried about it.”

Chet sounded very optimistic that his parents had been through the worst part of it and are going to be fine. You may see Chet Hanks’ update on his parents’ condition in the video player below.

Were you surprised to hear that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson both contracted the Coronavirus?

Tom Hanks was in Australia filming an Elvis Presley biopic when he fell ill, the movie’s filming is currently on hiatus.



