The coronavirus pandemic is unfolding in real time, and guidelines change by the minute. We promise to give you the latest information at time of publishing, but please refer to the CDC and WHO for updates.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first big names to announce they’d tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) nearly two weeks ago. But now, a Vegemite scandal and a few thousand hands of Gin Rummy later, it seems the actor couple is on the mend.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

On Sunday night, Hanks shared an update of he and Wilson’s healthy, writing, “Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better.” Naturally, the Oscar-winner added a bit of advice for those resistant to quarantine themselves. “Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone — You don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take a while, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts … This, too, shall pass. We can figure this out.”

RELATED: These Celebrities and Public Figures Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus

While many people are taking mandates across the globe to stay at home seriously, some have continued to go about their daily lives, even flocking to Miami for spring break. So far, five University of Tampa students traveling together for the vacation have tested positive for COVID-19 highlighting how these rules should be taken seriously.

Please, listen to “Hanx,” everyone! Stay safe, and stay home if you can!