Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Are Back in the U.S.

After weeks of self-quarantine in Australia, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have returned to the United States, Page Six reports (Hanks’s smile in the photos alone are just what you need for the upcoming weekend). The publication notes that the two arrived in Los Angeles via private jet and took a Range Rover back to their home. On March 11, Hanks and Wilson were among the first celebrities to come forward with their positive coronavirus diagnoses and kept the public up to date with their recovery and doctor-ordered quarantine on social media.

Hanks stretched and danced on the runway after disembarking, Page Six adds. The two were in Australia working on pre-production for Biz Lurhmann’s Elvis Presley biopic, which has subsequently been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. After testing positive, Hanks and Wilson were admitted to an unnamed Australian hospital and released into self-isolation at a private residence.

“Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone – You don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no?” Hanks wrote on Twitter, encouraging his followers to follow government requests to stay inside to stop the spread of the virus.

Weeks later, he told followers that he was finally feeling better and Wilson shared a quarantine playlist with fans. Details about Hanks and Wilson’s current coronavirus status is not known.

“Tom and Rita are doing very well and continue to recover,” Hanks’s rep, Leslee Dart, said while the two were still in quarantine. Their recovery is very much on course for healthy adults with this virus. They are feeling better each day.”