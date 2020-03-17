Tom Hanks and His Wife Rita Detected With Corona Virus, Hollywood Worried.

Australians were worried about the Hollywood star Tom Hank after he shared a photograph of his time in isolation with his wife following his coronavirus diagnosis. Hanks and his wife Rita confirmed the news of been suspect of the new pandemic virus, Corona which the two hosted unwantedly. Both confirmed to have contracted the virus overseas before travelling to Australia.

The pair was recently isolated in queensland, where the actor was filming the film. The 63-year-old actor wrote on his post that he wanted to thank everyone there who was taking good care of them. He also informed the folks that he and his wife are detected with corona and don’t want to spread it. So they went into isolation.

PHOTO CREDIT: 7NEWS.COM

Tom Talks About Himself and His Wife

Warner Bros. said in a statement that the studio is in close contact with the Australian health agencies to identify anyone who has come in contact with the affected cast members and detect the spread of virus. The company was quoted saying that the health and safety was and will always be the top priority of the studio, and they have taken all the necessary precautions to keep the team safe.

As the coronavirus intensify, it is affecting more and more people. Soon it has reached film industry and we have many shows and film shoot cancelled within seconds, victim, tom was also part of many esteem project which is a big worry for the producers as it may hurt the business.

PHOTO CREDIT: TIMES.COM

A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood star shared a photo of a stuffed kangaroo holding an Australian flag, a tiny toy koala clinging to a tube of vegemite, a glass of water and two-piece of toast topped with a copious amount of the yeast-based spread, which is a local favourite.