tom-hanks-admits-he-has-a-dark-side-and-is-not-the-‘nice-guy’-people-expect-him-to-be

Tom Hanks may be known as the nicest guy in Hollywood, but he has admitted that it does have a dark side – and is not always the ‘nice guy’ people expect him to be.

The actor opened up in a candid chat with The Herald Sun, and was quizzed on what makes him angry, admitting that anyone who ‘takes advantage of his good nature’ will have to face the consequences.

‘I’ll tell you this: If anybody takes advantage of my good nature, they’ll have hell to pay,’ he stated. ‘Anyone who has done it, will say “Oh he’s not that nice a guy.”

‘Because when that happens, the hammer comes down and it’s relentless. I take care of business when it’s got to be taken care of.’

Although Tom did reveal that he doesn’t get angry very easily – it would have to take a lot for him to go mad.

‘Listen, I’m 63-years-old,’ he continued. ‘There is nothing that you can say that will insult me at all. Absolutely nothing. It bounces off me.’

Tom previously left an entire room of A-listers in tears at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month, as he accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award and began paying homage to his wife Rita Wilson, 63, and kids Colin, 42, Elizabeth, 37, Chet, 29 and Truman, 24.

He told the crowd: ‘A man is blessed with a family sitting down like that. A wife who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is.’

Tom later gave a shout out to his ‘kids who are braver and stronger and wiser than their old man is… and a loving group of people who have put up with me being away for months and months and months at a time…. I can’t tell you how much your love means to me.’

Beginning to tear up, he then joked: ‘It’s the cold that is making this happen. I swear to God, I’m not nearly this emotional at home.’

The Forrest Gump star was also left less than impressed by Ricky Garvais after he made paedophile jokes and claimed that the nominees at the ceremony would ‘work for ISIS’ during his opening monologue.

Close up shots of Tom with a stunned look on his face subsequently went viral on social media, with many memes also being made.





