Tom Felton wants to play the next James Bond – and who could say no to Draco Malfoy?

Harry Potter star Tom Felton is eyeing up a major career change as she plots to swap spells for spies and become the next James Bond.

Since the Wizarding World series ended its theatrical run in 2012, Tom has branched out, scoring roles in Rise of the Planet of the Apes and The Flash TV series.

But he has another franchise in his sights – and with Daniel Craig hanging up his Aston Martin after the release of No Time To Die, now’s the best time to throw your hat in the ring to become the next Bond.

‘James Bond would be the ultimate dream,’ the star told Closer magazine. ‘The first film I had, when I was seven years old was James Bond. That’s all I had on my mind.’

Well Tom, a vacancy has just opened up! Get your CV in! We’ll promise to put in a good word for you, maybe a reference if you’re lucky.

Of course, playing platinum blonde bad boy Draco Malfoy does mean that, to an entire generation, Tom has basically been typecast as a baddie, but he insists that this isn’t the case.

‘I like playing the goodie, but I don’t really look to play a good guy or a bad guy,’ he continued.. ‘I like playing people who are different to me – the further away they are from home, the more fun it is to play.’

There’s been a lot of hats thrown into the ring for the role of 007, so Tom has some competition in the form of (possibly) Bodyguard star Richard Madden and Happy Valley star James Norton (although we feel like as soon as someone mentions about wanting to be Bond, their chances of getting the role are slashed to less than zero, soz).

However, series producer Barbra Broccoli has insisted that she still doesn’t know who will be replacing Craig in the role just yet.

‘I’m in total denial. I’ve accepted what Daniel has said, but I’m still in denial. It’s too traumatic for me.’

While there have been calls for a female Bond or an actor who isn’t white to take on the role, producers have spoken out about what they are looking for while casting.

Barbra added: ‘I believe we should be creating new characters for women – strong female characters.

‘I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that.’

No Time To Die comes to cinemas 2 April.





