tom-ellis-reportedly-extends-lucifer-contract-to-include-potential-season-6

Update 3/04/20: Tom Ellis has officially extended his contract to include a potential Season 6 of Lucifer TVLine reports. While this deal with the devil doesn’t officially confirm another season of Lucifer, it does seem to imply that all the major hurdles have been cleared considering Netflix, the showrunners, and now the lead of the show are all on board to make more of this series.

Update 2/28/20: TV Line reports that Lucifer executive producers Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson have signed deals to stay on as co-shorunners if the series is picked up for a sixth season. The outlet reports that the last major hurdle to an official Season 6 renewal is leading man Tom Ellis, who is currently in negotiations for his own deal.

Warner Brothers did not respond to TV Guide’s request for comment at press time. The original story is below. 2/14/20: If there’s one things Lucifans know, it’s to never count the devilish drama out. Lucifer may not be ending after the previously announced fifth and final season after all. According to TVLine, Netflix is in talks with Warner Bros. Television for a potential sixth season.Netflix did not respond to TV Guide’s request for comment.If Netflix does order a Season 6, this will be the second time Lucifans thought their show was DOA only to be proven wrong. The series originally aired on Fox, but the network canceled it after three seasons. Following a passionate #SaveLucifer campaign, Netflix picked up the series for a fourth season and then renewed it for a fifth.Lucifer’s 16-episode fifth season will be split into two halves, although Netflix has not announced any premiere dates for the new episodes. The series stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Rachael Harris, D.B. Woodside, Aimee Garcia, Kevin Alejandro, and Lesley-Ann Brandt. Inbar Lavi and Tricia Helfer will both return, and Dennis Haysbert will join the cast as God. It will also feature a full-blown musical episode, plus a 1940s noir episode that also features a few musical numbers.Lucifer is available to stream on Netflix. Tom Ellis, LuciferPhoto: John P. Fleenor/Netflix