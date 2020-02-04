Tom Curry exclusive: 'Level-headed' England rugby star is ready to take heat as stand-in No8

Seeing as Tom Curry has been thrust into a new role as England’s No8 in the absence of Billy Vunipola, it is perhaps just as well he is seemingly unfazed by anything.

In the past year, the 21-year-old has exploded onto the international scene, playing a vital role in England’s run to the World Cup Final alongside fellow ‘Kamikaze Kid’ and flanker Sam Underhill.

Recognition has duly followed in the form of Curry being nominated for World Rugby Player of the Year, while his level of fame was confirmed when, along with three other England players, he appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show last year.

Despite his age, Curry has taken all of that in his stride and it is perhaps why Eddie Jones is backing him to be England’s answer at No8.

England may have no Vunipola due to injury, but Curry has never let any challenge daunt him before.

“Obviously, the World Cup Final has got something about it, but I am just as excited playing at the AJ Bell [Stadium] for Sale on a Friday night,” says Curry, who is an ambassador for Land Rover.

“I am pretty level-headed. Everyone asks me about being on Jonathan Ross, but it was just normal. At the end of the day, you are just sitting on a sofa with three of your mates, talking to quite a famous guy and there are a few more famous people.

“When you meet them, you realise they are just normal people. I am not that fussed, but maybe that is me.”

Curry and England may have got off to a disappointing start to this year’s Six Nations Championship by losing to France in Paris on Sunday, but last year’s World Cup in Japan was a life-changing experience for many of the squad.

It clearly had a lasting impact on Curry — not least because his takeaway orders since returning home have taken on an Asian theme as he misses the food so much.

“Japan is definitely up there in terms of my best life experiences, but probably below Auschwitz and Marrakesh,” he says.

“Tokyo was a bit of an eye-opener in terms of how busy it was. You had everything going on there, with all the lights, and it was pretty cool.

“But then you go to Oita, to a place like Beppu, and there was nothing going on. You couldn’t even get yourself a coffee.

“The food was amazing and the Wagyu beef was unreal. We got a taste for everything.”

Time away from home for Curry meant time away from his twin brother, Ben, who also plays for Sale.

Curry still reflects fondly on his time in Japan despite the agonising defeat to South Africa (AFP via Getty Images)

Ben flew out to Japan for the World Cup Final against South Africa, but before then he acquired some new ‘housemates’ to keep him company.

“He had the house for five months and he got some cats,” says Curry. “That’s what happens when I am away. He misses me that much he had to be with someone.

“They’re called Rosa and Lily. I don’t really know how they’ve taken to me. I think they like Ben a bit more, but then they are his cats.”

Having his brother and the rest of his family and friends in the stands for the World Cup Final made it more special for Curry, even if it ended in defeat.

The dream scenario is for he and Ben, who have played rugby together since they were four, to line up together for England one day.

“It would be very special, not just for us but the whole family,” he says.

“It could happen soon, but then it might not. We just have to wait and see and not hope for it. All we have to do is keep working hard and put our heads down.”

Right now, Curry’s head is down and working hard towards Saturday’s trip to Scotland, as England look to bounce back from Sunday’s loss in Paris. It promises to be a tough trip, but one thing is for certain, don’t expect Curry to be fazed.

(James Robinson)

