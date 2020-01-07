tom-brady-was-reportedly-dealing-with-a-second-injury-in-latter-part-of-patriots’-season

The Celtics lost to the Wizards on Monday night, 99-94. Boston now heads home to play the Spurs tomorrow night at 7 p.m.

And the Bruins play in Nashville tonight at 8 p.m. as the team looks to halt its three-game losing streak.

Tom Brady reportedly had a second injury: After first showing up on the injury report in November, Tom Brady’s elbow injury became a subplot in the Patriots’ continued struggles on offense. Brady then admitted he’d suffered a “new” elbow injury in December.

Yet the Patriots’ quarterback consistently insisted that the elbow was “good” and that it wasn’t affecting his ability on the field. To that end, Brady also said in December that he wasn’t “dealing with anything” in terms of injuries.

However, a new report from NFL insider Mike Giardi might shed light on another issue. According to Giardi, Brady was hampered by a “foot injury” during December:

In addition to the tennis elbow that bothered Tom Brady later in the season, sources telling me Brady also dealt with a foot injury suffered at some point in December. #Patriots — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 6, 2020

Brady wore different cleats than his usual choice in the late season loss to the Dolphins, which was potentially influenced by the foot injury.

Trivia: In the last year, two Bruins (David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron) have scored four goals in a game. Before those two, who was the last Bruins player to accomplish this feat?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: A Hall of Famer, he was part of Boston’s trade package to Colorado that sent Ray Bourque to the Avalanche in 2000.

This sequence from the Kings-Warriors game was out of control:

Basketball be like that sometimes 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/sIg55JRwRD — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 7, 2020

Grant Williams skillfully trolled Marcus Smart:

“Grant, get out my face” 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/j0TfhFdza9 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 6, 2020

Table tennis is a versatile sport:

It just keeps getting more wild 😂🏓 (via brienconroy/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/ryhXt5Tvr3 — ESPN (@espn) January 6, 2020

On this day: In 1930, the Bruins defeated the Rangers 3-0 at the Boston Garden. The win extended the Bruins’ winning streak to a remarkable 13 games in a row.

Ralph Weiland scored one of Boston’s goals in the game, amid a remarkable season in which he smashed the NHL record for points with a total of 73.

Daily highlight: Connor McDavid absolutely destroyed the defense before applying a perfectly skilled finish. Possibly the most impressive part was how easy he made it look.

Trivia answer: Dave Andreychuk