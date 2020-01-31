tom-brady-tweet:-fans-fear-nfl-star-is-quitting-new-england-patriots-after-cryptic-post

New England Patriots and NFL fans in general have been seemingly sent into a frenzy by a cryptic tweet posted by Tom Brady.

The legendary quarterback’s future is currently subject to fervent debate after 20 years and six Super Bowl titles in Foxborough.

Brady signed a $70million (£52.2m) contract extension in New England last August, but that deal reportedly included a provision that means the Patriots cannot franchise or transition tag him this off-season, with the final two years voiding after the end of the 2019 campaign.

The 42-year-old is now entering free agency for the first time in his illustrious career, with no-one yet sure what his next move will be or if indeed he will walk away from the only franchise he has ever known.

Brady has signalled a desire to keep playing, even if it is not with the Patriots, who failed to reach a fourth successful Super Bowl this year as they missed out on a first-round playoff bye for the first time since 2009 before being stunned at home by the Tennessee Titans in the wildcard round.





The three-time NFL MVP added more fuel to speculation over his future on Friday with a tweet of a black-and-white photograph of himself at a football stadium.

Social media detectives seem to be sure that the ground in question is the Patriots’ Gillette Stadium home, with others pointing out that the picture seems to have been taken in the visitors’ tunnel, which Brady would obviously ordinarily not use.

Added to the confusion is the fact that it is not clear from the image whether Brady – who is wearing street clothes, rather than any Patriots gear – is walking away from or towards the field.

Some have taken the post as a strong hint that his long association with the Patriots will indeed be coming to an end this summer, while others believe Brady may now be poisted to announce his retirement.

The plot thickens.