tom-brady-says-‘i-still-have-more-to-prove’-in-instagram-post

The Bruins defeated the Predators 6-2 on Tuesday night. The win halted Boston’s three-game losing streak.

Tonight, the Celtics host the Spurs at TD Garden. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

And in men’s college basketball, Boston College defeated the defending national champions, Virginia, 60-53.

That was fun. #WeAreBC pic.twitter.com/svpIWaNbar — Boston College Men’s Basketball (@BCMBB) January 8, 2020

Tom Brady posted a message on Instagram: Patriots quarterback Tom Brady appeared to hint at a return to football in 2020 with in an Instagram post he made on Wednesday morning.

The 42-year-old’s future with the Patriots is up in the air after New England’s loss in the playoffs on Saturday, as he is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career in the offseason. Yet the question of whether Brady would retire or not is also unanswered.

In the Instagram post, Brady finished by saying “I know I still have more to prove.” It seems to signal a return to the NFL in 2020.

“After a few days of reflection, I am so grateful and humbled by the unconditional support you have shown me the past two decades,” Brady wrote. “Running out of that tunnel every week is a feeling that is hard to explain.”

Brady also expressed his thoughts on the Patriots organization.

“I have been blessed to find a career I love, teammates who go to battle with me, an organization that believes in me, and fans who have been behind us every step of the way,” said Brady.

It was in Brady’s closing message that he placed a possible hint at his future. Noting that the defeat to the Titans is part of an “inevitable” process in which he can’t always win, Brady said that he’s motivated to try again.

“In both life and football, failure is inevitable,” Brady explained. “You don’t always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again.

“And that’s right where you will find me,” Brady concluded. “Because I know I still have more to prove.”

Trivia: Tom Brady holds the record for most touchdown passes thrown to different NFL players. Who held the record before him?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was the first overall pick in the 1987 NFL draft after playing for the University of Miami.

More from Boston.com:

After losses like this, Patriots don’t rebuild, they reload

How BC basketball upset defending national champion Virginia

Giants hire Joe Judge away from Patriots to become next head coach

Panthers reportedly to hire Matt Rhule as head coach over Josh McDaniels

Watch the full trailer for the upcoming Netflix documentary on Aaron Hernandez

MLB to investigate reports 2018 champion Red Sox stole signs

Red Sox allegedly used video replay room to illegally steal sign-sequences in 2018

Predators hire former Devils coach John Hynes as new coach

‘Tremont is just a bucket-getter’: Waters’s performance caught teammates’ attention

Devin and Jason McCourty put spotlight on criminal justice reform

Larry David says he advised the Jets to draft Lamar Jackson in 2018 and was laughed at: The Jackson anecdote begins at 3: 25.

Larry David visits The Michael Kay Show and discusses some New York sports. #TMKSonYES pic.twitter.com/69sukmubMB — YES Network (@YESNetwork) January 7, 2020

The Bruins’ moms were in Nashville to cheer on their sons:

The moms are fired up!#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/Qj9RQtjZzq — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 8, 2020

Zdeno Chara got into a fight less than a month after jaw surgery:

Yakov Trenin fights Zdeno Chara and lands a big right pic.twitter.com/soUdTb461O — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) January 8, 2020

On this day: In 2001, Rick Pitino resigned as coach of the Celtics. Having won everywhere else that he’d coached, failure in Boston was a sharp setback for the former college coach. His record with the team finished at 102-146 through three and a half seasons.

“They really don’t understand what makes a winner,” Pitino told Peter May of the Boston Globe. “Some of them don’t understand the concepts of winning, and that’s going to take time.”

And in 2015, Boston was selected by the United State Olympic Committee as its choice for the US bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympics. After several contentious months, Boston eventually gave up on its bid, which passed to Los Angeles (now set to host in 2028).

BREAKING: The USOC selects #Boston2024 as U.S. bid to host the 2024 Olympic & Paralympic Games http://t.co/P7IDlycrJ6 pic.twitter.com/zWS1i3WRo5 — Team USA (@TeamUSA) January 8, 2015

Daily highlight:

.@sekou_doums DUNK OF THE DECADE.#PistonsNow powered by @RocketFiber pic.twitter.com/hPwSpUYw7O — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) January 8, 2020

Trivia answer: Vinny Testaverde