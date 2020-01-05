tom-brady-says-he’s-‘unlikely’-to-retire

Tom Brady didn’t make any future commitments following the Patriots’ season-ending loss to the Titans on Saturday, but he did say that it is unlikely he will retire this offseason.

“I would say it’s pretty unlikely, hopefully unlikely,” Brady said when asked in his postgame press conference if there was any possibility.

With retirement likely off the table, Brady will have to find a team to sign with, as he is not under contract with the Patriots next season, and is scheduled to become a free agent for the first time in his career on March 18.

Brady did indicate that he didn’t want his days as a Patriot to end.

“I love the Patriots,” Brady said. “It’s the greatest organization. Playing for Mr. [Robert] Kraft all of these years and for Coach [Bill] Belichick, there’s nobody who has had a better career I would say than me, just being with them. I’m very blessed.”

However, Brady still does not know if he will play in New England next season.

“I don’t know what the future looks like,” Brady said. “I’m not going to predict it.”

Brady did not say how he will go through the process of what he’ll do next.

“I just came off the field,” Brady said when asked on he’ll approach the offseason.

As for the game itself, Brady complimented the Titans’ performance on Saturday night.

“Just give them a lot of credit. They played good,” Brady said. “They kind of stopped us when they needed at different points in the first half and the second half. We just weren’t able to get the job done.”

The Patriots offense had another underwhelming performance on Saturday night, and Brady threw for just 209 yards on 37 passes in the loss.

Brady said he wishes that he and the offense would have performed better.

“I think any time you lose games and don’t produce the way you want, there’s probably a lot of things we all wish we could do a lot better. I certainly wish I could do some things better,” Brady said. “But we didn’t. And it’s a results business.”

Brady’s final pass of the game was a pick-six by former teammate Logan Ryan. Brady didn’t harp too much on the throw.

“It happens when you throw the ball,” Brady said with a smirk. “I wish it would’ve been a 99-yard touchdown. That would’ve been pretty cool. But it wasn’t.”