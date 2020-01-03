tom-brady-says-he-isn’t-thinking-about-the-potential-end-to-his-patriots-career

FOXBOROUGH — Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hasn’t turned the TV on this week.

Why?

He doesn’t want to hear the commentary about New England’s uninspiring Week 17 loss to the Miami Dolphins, the one that dropped the Patriots to the No. 3 seed in the AFC and forced them to play during wild-card weekend for the first time since 2009. Nor does he want to hear about the buzz that Saturday’s playoff game could potentially be his last in a Patriots uniform at Gillette Stadium — or potentially his last, well, ever.

The future is uncertain for Brady, who, at 42 years old, is in the final year of his contract, but the six-time Super Bowl champion said Thursday he’s not very nostalgic as he approaches the latter stages of his career.

“I’m just pretty focused on what I need to do,” Brady said ahead of New England’s matchup against the sixth-seeded Tennessee Titans. “This week has felt pretty much like every other week for the last 20 years. Just trying to focus on what I need to do.”

Brady stressed his mind is completely focused on the team’s upcoming game, not personal reflections nor his plans for the future.

“I haven’t thought about those things and I wouldn’t be thinking about those things anyway,” he said. “It’s felt like a normal week for me, so I just approach practice like I always have and try to do the best I could do. That’s what I’m going to do this weekend as well.”