tom-brady-drops-huge-update-on-nfl-future-during-super-bowl-liv

Tom Brady drops huge update on NFL future during Super Bowl LIV

News
John koli0

Despite not playing in the NFL’s showpiece game for the first time since 2016, Tom Brady still found a way to make himself the centre of attention during the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

The legendary quarterback’s future is the subject of fervent speculation at present as he approaches free agency after 20 years with the Patriots.

Brady, 42, sent social media into meltdown earlier this week with a tweet of a black-and-white photograph of himself apparently in the visitors’ tunnel at New England’s Gillette Stadium in Foxborough that many fans took as either a signal of his impending retirement or departure from the Patriots.

However, that picture proved to be a teaser for a Super Bowl commercial for subscription video service Hulu, in which the NFL icon declared: “I am not going anywhere.”

More to follow

Related Posts

jeremy-corbyn-speaks-out-over-brexit-as-he-seizes-opportunity-to-hit-out-at-potential-&apos;toxic-trump-deal&apos;

Jeremy Corbyn speaks out over Brexit as he seizes opportunity to hit out at potential 'toxic Trump deal'

John koli
the-wander-list:-where-to-travel-in-2020

The wander list: where to travel in 2020

John koli
los-angeles-lakers-honor-kobe-bryant-in-first-game-after-crash

Los Angeles Lakers honor Kobe Bryant in first game after crash

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *