tom-brady-drops-huge-update-on-nfl-future-during-super-bowl-liv

Despite not playing in the NFL’s showpiece game for the first time since 2016, Tom Brady still found a way to make himself the centre of attention during the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

The legendary quarterback’s future is the subject of fervent speculation at present as he approaches free agency after 20 years with the Patriots.

Brady, 42, sent social media into meltdown earlier this week with a tweet of a black-and-white photograph of himself apparently in the visitors’ tunnel at New England’s Gillette Stadium in Foxborough that many fans took as either a signal of his impending retirement or departure from the Patriots.

However, that picture proved to be a teaser for a Super Bowl commercial for subscription video service Hulu, in which the NFL icon declared: “I am not going anywhere.”

