tom-baker’s-doctor-who-season-14-will-be-next-classic-blu-ray-release

The Deadly Assassin! The Robots of Death! The Talons of Weng-Chiang!
The next Doctor Who release in the classic series Blu-ray range has been confirmed… and it’s a good ‘un.
Tom Baker’s third series as the Doctor – season 14 – will be released by BBC Studios on Monday 20th April and is available to pre-order now from Amazon.
The season contains some of Baker’s most iconic serials, with intrepid investigations in Victorian London, deadly robots in a murderous whodunit, a return to the Doctor’s homeworld, and one of the saddest goodbyes in Doctor Who history.
Producer Phillip Hinchcliffe led Doctor Who through a creative high, joined by Elisabeth Sladen as Sarah Jane Smith, Louise Jameson as the Doctor’s new companion Leela and guests stars Tim Pigott-Smith, Stephen Thorne, Peter Pratt, Pamela Salem, David Collings, Christopher Benjamin and Trevor Baxter.
The remastered stories featured on the set are:
- The Masque of Mandragora (four episodes)
- The Hand of Fear (four episodes)
- The Deadly Assassin (four episodes)
- The Face of Evil (four episodes)
- The Robots of Death (four episodes)
- The Talons of Weng-Chiang (six episodes)
As well as special features previously released on DVD, the Blu-ray box set also contains exclusive new special features, including:
- Immersive 5.1 surround sound – The Deadly Assassin
- Brand new audio commentaries – Tom Baker and Matthew Sweet on selected episodes of The Face of Evil and The Talons of Weng-Chiang.
- Behind the Sofa – New episodes with Tom Baker, Louise Jameson, Philip Hinchcliffe, plus companions Sophie Aldred and Peter Purves.
- Our Sarah Jane – Elisabeth Sladen Tribute – A feature-length look at the life and career of Sarah Jane Smith, played by Elisabeth Sladen.
- Whose Doctor Who Revisited – Toby Hadoke meets the producers and grown-up stars of the very first Who Documentary.
- In Conversation – Matthew Sweet chats to producer Philip Hinchcliffe.
- Blu-Ray trailer – Louise Jameson has trouble with her new home assistant.
- Brand new interviews
- Rare archive material
- Convention footage
- HD photo galleries
- Scripts, costume designs, rare BBC production files
Doctor Who: The Collection season 14 is out on Monday 20th April and is available to pre-order now from Amazon