Tom Baker's Doctor Who season 14 will be next classic Blu-ray release

The Deadly Assassin! The Robots of Death! The Talons of Weng-Chiang!

Doctor Who - The Deadly Assassin




The next Doctor Who release in the classic series Blu-ray range has been confirmed… and it’s a good ‘un.

Tom Baker’s third series as the Doctor – season 14 – will be released by BBC Studios on Monday 20th April and is available to pre-order now from Amazon.

The season contains some of Baker’s most iconic serials, with intrepid investigations in Victorian London, deadly robots in a murderous whodunit, a return to the Doctor’s homeworld, and one of the saddest goodbyes in Doctor Who history.

Producer Phillip Hinchcliffe led Doctor Who through a creative high, joined by Elisabeth Sladen as Sarah Jane Smith, Louise Jameson as the Doctor’s new companion Leela and guests stars Tim Pigott-Smith, Stephen Thorne, Peter Pratt, Pamela Salem, David Collings, Christopher Benjamin and Trevor Baxter.

Doctor Who - season 14 Blu-ray

Doctor Who – season 14 Blu-ray

BBC Studios

The remastered stories featured on the set are:

  • The Masque of Mandragora (four episodes)
  • The Hand of Fear (four episodes)
  • The Deadly Assassin (four episodes)
  • The Face of Evil (four episodes)
  • The Robots of Death (four episodes)
  • The Talons of Weng-Chiang (six episodes)

As well as special features previously released on DVD, the Blu-ray box set also contains exclusive new special features, including:

  • Immersive 5.1 surround sound – The Deadly Assassin
  • Brand new audio commentaries – Tom Baker and Matthew Sweet on selected episodes of The Face of Evil and The Talons of Weng-Chiang.
  • Behind the Sofa – New episodes with Tom Baker, Louise Jameson, Philip Hinchcliffe, plus companions Sophie Aldred and Peter Purves.
  • Our Sarah Jane – Elisabeth Sladen Tribute – A feature-length look at the life and career of Sarah Jane Smith, played by Elisabeth Sladen.
  • Whose Doctor Who Revisited – Toby Hadoke meets the producers and grown-up stars of the very first Who Documentary.
  • In Conversation – Matthew Sweet chats to producer Philip Hinchcliffe.
  • Blu-Ray trailer – Louise Jameson has trouble with her new home assistant.
  • Brand new interviews
  • Rare archive material
  • Convention footage
  • HD photo galleries
  • Scripts, costume designs, rare BBC production files

Doctor Who: The Collection season 14 is out on Monday 20th April and is available to pre-order now from Amazon

