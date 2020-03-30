Tokyo Olympics Sets New Dates For 2021 Following Coronavirus Postponement

The Tokyo Olympics will take place between July 23 – August 8 2021, following the postponement of this year’s event due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The International Olympic Committee confirmed the news Monday.
“These new dates give the health authorities and all involved in the organisation of the Games the maximum time to deal with the constantly changing landscape and the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the IOC statement read. “The new dates, exactly one year after those originally planned for 2020 also have the added benefit that any disruption that the postponement will cause to the international sports calendar can be kept to a minimum, in the interests of the athletes and the international federations.

“Additionally, they will provide sufficient time to finish the qualification process. The same heat mitigation measures as planned for 2020 will be implemented.”

