Tokyo Olympics chief 'seriously worried' about spread of coronavirus

Tokyo’s Olympics chief today admitted to being “seriously worried” about the spread of the coronavirus, just 24 weeks out from the start of the Games.

Japan has had 20 confirmed cases of the virus — the largest number outside China — while a cruise ship docked at Yokohama today confirmed a further 10 cases on board.

Already in China, a reported 490 people have died out of a total of 24,300 cases since the outbreak of the virus, with two others dying outside of mainland China, one in Hong Kong and another in the Philippines.

Toshiro Muto, chief executive of the Tokyo Organising Committee, said: “I am seriously worried that the spread of the disease could throw cold water on the momentum towards the Games. I hope that it will be stamped out as soon as possible.”

Muto speaking in 2018 (AFP via Getty Images)

Government officials, including Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, have publicly said they are confident the Games will go ahead, along with the International Olympic Committee.

Earlier this week, Abe said: “We will respond appropriately, while closely co-operating with the World Health Organisation and other international organisations so that we can proceed with the preparations without letting it affect the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.”

Disruption has already been felt in the build-up, however, with warm-up and qualification events having been cancelled or relocated.

Saburo Kawabuchi, mayor of the athletes’ village for the Games, said: “I truly hope that the disease will die down so that we will be able to operate the Paralympics and Olympics smoothly. We will do our utmost for the athletes so that they will be able to concentrate on performing their best.”