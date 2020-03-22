toilet-paper-calculator-lets-you-know-how-long-your-supply-will-last

The Toilet Paper Calculator is here. You may not be able to find the precious resource on shelves, but this new tool will tell you how much you need. The coronavirus continues to spread across the world and people are out picking up the essentials, which involves toiler paper. For some reason, people think they’re going to run out, so they have been hoarding it. Some stores will only allow one package per person since it has gotten so out of hand.

The time of fear is over now that the Toilet Paper Calculator is here. Student software developer Ben Sassoon and artist Sam Harris, both based in London, developed the site as a way to inform the public about coronavirus and make them aware that they probably won’t run out of toilet paper. The interface is simple and first asks how many rolls of toilet paper you have in the house, along with how many people live there. Advanced questions get into how many times a person uses the bathroom a day.

From there, the questions get a bit more detailed, asking how many wipes a person normally does per bathroom visit. After everything is answered, the Toilet Paper Calculator reveals how long your supply will last during quarantine. As the site points out, many people already have way too much toilet paper compared to what they’ll need. The whole idea of the site is fun, but it’s educational too, warning people not to hoard the world’s supply of toilet paper during this difficult time. As of this writing, over 5 million people have used the online tool and most people have 500% more toilet paper than they’ll really need.

As toilet paper becomes harder and harder to find, Georgia Pacific, which makes Angel Soft and Quilted Northern toilet paper, has started to ship 20% more than its normal capacity. People are still lining up in stores to pick the product up, even though a cap has been put on purchases. Additionally, restaurants that have been forced to shut down are giving away toilet paper within a takeout deal. That’s how far this has all gone.

The Toilet Paper Calculator is proving to be a valuable resource during the coronavirus pandemic. People have been ordered to stay indoors and only go outside for essential reasons, including the grocery store. At this time, most grocery stores are only allowing a handful of patrons in at one time in an effort to practice safe social distancing practices. For now, the toilet paper supply isn’t going anywhere, so stop buying and hoarding it like it’s the end of the world, like the Toilet Paper Calculator site says. At least for the time being.