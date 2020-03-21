toilet-paper-brawls-convince-the-dark-knight-fans-that-joker-was-right

With so many people fighting over toilet paper in grocery stores across the United States, fans of The Dark Knight are starting to feel that Heath Ledger’s Joker was right all along. In a very memorable scene from the popular 2008 movie, Christian Bale’s Batman interrogates the Joker in an effort to glean more information from the supervillain by seeing what makes him tick. During the tense encounter, the Joker maintains that he’s really not so different from the rest of us, arguing that many others would head down a similar path as soon as they’re removed from their own comfort zones.

“See, their morals, their code, it’s a bad joke. They’re only as good as the world allows them to be,” Heath Ledger’s Joker explains to Batman in The Dark Knight. He adds: “I’ll show you. When the chips are down, these civilized people, they’ll eat each other. See, I’m not a monster, I’m just ahead of the curve.” In the movie, the dialogue serves as an eerie way for the supervillain to explain away his dastardly and terroristic crimes in Gotham City. Now, however, many fans of the movie are turning to social media to insist that maybe the Clown Prince of Crime’s words hit closer to home than we thought at the time.

Further emphasizing that point is a video floating around social media which edits in recent footage from grocery store brawls over toilet paper to the audio of Joker’s Dark Knight dialogue. There’s certainly something creepy about watching two people who appear to be very “ordinary” on the outside, looking like our very neighbors, turning to aggression and even violence over a package of Viva brand bath tissue in a small town grocery store. It would almost be humorous if it wasn’t so sad. You can see what I mean by watching the video in the tweet below.

Heath Ledger’s take on the Joker in The Dark Knight is still highly revered by Batman fans and filmgoers alike. Though he passed away before the movie was released, Ledger still posthumously earned an Oscar for his role for Best Supporting Actor. Although Joaquin Phoenix turned in his own Oscar-winning performance as the Joker in last year’s Joker movie from director Todd Phillips, many fans still prefer Ledger as the ultimate Clown Prince of Crime. That’s partially due to the unforgettable and iconic performance Ledger gave to the character, which many insist will never be beaten.

Still, for as popular as the character continues to be, I don’t believe anybody wants the Joker to be right, even if it feels that he is. Perhaps his words can be seen as a warning, reminding us that it’s better for us to take care of one another rather than turning on each other over toilet paper. The coronavirus pandemic is affecting us all, so perhaps we should aim to be more like Batman and the Justice League by looking to get through the dark situation together. You can see what other Dark Knight fans are saying about the Joker being right by looking at the tweets below.

Topics: Dark Knight, Batman