todrick-hall-bashes-kim-kardashian-in-defense-of-taylor-swift:-‘stubborn-little-queef’

Todrick Hall and Kim Kardashian (Credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift’s friend, Todrick Hall, has come to her defense in an X-rated rant against Kim Kardashian West.

On Tuesday, Hall stepped all the way into the now years-long feud between Kanye West and the singer over a phone call between the music frenemies over West’s song “Famous.”

West and Swift publicly sparred over whether or not Swift gave her blessing for the song, in which West calls her a “b*tch.”

After an extended version of the phone call leaked last week, Swift felt vindicated whereas Kim accused her on Twitter of being self-serving and denied any editing of the call.

Hall blasted Kimye in his Instagram stories Tuesday. The singer and actor felt the couple owed Swift an apology for all they’ve put her through.

Todrick Hall slams Kim Kardashian in support of his friend Taylor Swift:

“After your Ray J video and publicly documenting every crevice of your v*gina…I HIGHLY doubt that you’re embarrassed NOW to respond to this” pic.twitter.com/XV1IL4n3vd

— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 24, 2020

“I cannot stand this woman!” Hall wrote.

He brought up the reality tv’s star sex tape with ex-boyfriend, Ray J.

“Taylor didn’t reignite anything, Kris probably leaked this footage her damn self,” he wrote. “After your Ray J video and publicly documenting every crevice of your vagina … I HIGHLY doubt that you’re embarrassed NOW to respond to this. Just apologize, you self absorbed entitled, stubborn little queef.”

Hall also pushed back against Kim’s claims that Kanye had given Swift a heads up about the “Famous” lyrics which included a line about them having sex. It also riled Swift that the “Ye” rapper claimed he made that “b*tch” famous after he interrupted her 2009 MTV Video Music Awards acceptance speech.

“No one would ever give permission without ever hearing the song,” he wrote. “If they had time to shadily record all this footage, they had time to shoot over an email with the finished product for approval once the song was done #standard.”

He also dismissed any comparison between Swift’s recent Miss Americana documentary and Kanye filming his conversations with her. Hall felt there was a purpose to what Swift did with her footage.

“Taylor made a legitimate documentary, not some home videos of her stuttering while asking other celebs with more fans and relevancy to help promote his album,” Hall wrote. “Shouldn’t have needed that trash line about someone who would never sleep with you owing you sex or doing ANYTHING sexual with you.”

“It’s super easy to brush this off with a ‘nobody cares’ & try to conveniently post about corona and take the high road now,” he added. “She is not the one who lost sleep over this and had people sending her snake emojis for YEARS. This was online bullying at the HIGHEST LEVEL & she faces zero consequences.”

Hall has received backlash for bringing up Kim’s past which some felt was misogynist. In another Instagram story later in the day, he felt justified sticking up for his friend.

“Sorry for venting but plz don’t fk with my friends,” he wrote.

Neither Kim or Kanye have yet responded back to Hall’s social media posts. Earlier in the day, she pledged to never again bring up the topic.

This will be the last time I speak on this because honestly, nobody cares.

Sorry to bore you all with this. I know you are all dealing with more serious and important matters.

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

Time will tell if she keeps her word.