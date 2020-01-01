Toddler is one of Instagram’s youngest influencers, netting £10k worth of goods

If you wish you’d started the Instagrammer influencer life when you were younger then you’re not alone.

One Instagrammer with a following of 16,000 got involved as early as possible – at just eight months old.

Little Parker George’s account began in his infancy by his mum who set up his profile last Christmas.

Mum Natasha Maxwell, 33, just wanted an online profile to store all his cute pics and didn’t expect all the virtual love.

In the following year, the pics of Parker, now one year and eight months old, began blowing up as strangers were drawn in by Parker’s cheeky grin.

Natasha, from Sheffield, has been sent £10,000 worth of treats in exchange for Instagram shout outs, such as designer clothes, tickets to Disney on Ice and even a fridge freezer.

Top brands like River Island have even given him clothes for free to wear in photos hoping to capitalise on the trendy toddler’s popularity.

Stay-at-home mum, Natasha said: ‘It has opened up so many opportunities for the whole family and this shows how parents can use social media in a good and positive way.

‘We’ve been sent thousands of pounds worth of stuff, at least £10,000 worth.

Now some posts – which feature the whole family, including 8-year-old Lilly-Rae – can be seen by 20,000 people.

And Natasha spends up to nine hours a day curating the feed, making it a bit of a full-time job for her.

‘I didn’t start it as a way of using my children to gain anything,’ she said.

‘I don’t feel bad for getting something out of it too because it does require a lot of work every day.’

By July the page hit 10,000 followers and she was being inundated with handouts from top brands.

Parker and Natasha have been sent prams, high chairs, designer clothes, and even a fridge freezer in exchange for posting photos of the products on their page.

Natasha, who will marry 22-year-old steelworker Daniel Burt in January, added: ‘I see it as a bit of harmless fun and it has really surprised me at how it has taken off.

‘I try to keep the posts as genuine as possible but we are getting so many opportunities now.

‘I’m not going to turn down these offers and it if benefits my children then that’s great.

‘I am proud of Parker for just being him.’

Natasha isn’t sure exactly why Parker has become so popular and can only put it down to his adorable cheeky grin.

She said: ‘Parker is very cute and he is always really happy. He waves at everyone and is always smiling.

‘He is still a toddler and I am very careful about the type of photos we take.

‘I don’t see why this could be negative in any way. I love to share my life on social media and always have done.

‘People do talk about the dangers of posting photos of your children online but I don’t see it like that at all.’

A year on from first setting up the Instagram page Parker has an impressive 16,400 fans and followers.

Natasha added how she also uses the feed to share advice, ask questions and get involved with the online parenting community.

She said she uses the platform as a way of offering support and help to other mums and dads.

Natasha hopes her feed can inspire other parents to get creative when sharing pictures of their little ones online.

