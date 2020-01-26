toddler-dies-after-dad’s-hidden-gun-discharges-while-play-wrestling

January 25, 2020 | 7: 10pm

A 4-year-old Indiana boy has died four days after being accidentally shot in the head by a gun that his father had hidden in his pants, police said.

Tripp Shaw was injured Sunday night when a Glock semi-automatic handgun that his dad had tucked in the small of his back discharged while they played wrestled on a bed in their Bloomington home; the boy died Thursday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported, according to indystar.com.

Tripp’s dad, Tyler Shaw, 36, was struck in the head with the same bullet that killed his son. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Sheriff Brad Swain said the boy’s mother and 2-year-old sister were also in the house when the gun discharged, indystar reported. Authorities sent the Glock off to be tested for any defects that may have caused it to fire unexpectedly.

Friends of the Shaws have launched a crowdfunding drive to “help with the financial stress.”

The GoFundMe campaign — called #ShawStrong — notes “It takes a village to help through an accidental tragedy. The Shaw family has been through so much in this situation.”

Indiana is an open carry state, with a permit. It’s not known if any criminal charges will be filed in connection with the shooting, indystar reported.