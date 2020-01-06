toddler-choked-to-death-on-sausage-while-staff-‘did-nothing’-during-family-butlin’s-holiday,-inquest-hears 

A toddler choked to death at a holiday camp as staff “stood around doing nothing”, an inquest has heard.

James Manning, two, choked on a sausage as he enjoyed his breakfast during a holiday with his family at Butlin’s in Bognor Regis, West Sussex.

But as the toddler fought for his breath and family members battled to save him, Butlin’s staff failed to intervene.

James was rushed to hospital by ambulance where he was placed on life support but he tragically died two weeks later.

Today/yesterday an inquest in Crawley, West Sussex was told six members of staff – including some who were trained in first aid – witnessed the incident but not one stepped in to help save the boy.

James’ grandmother, Angela Knight, said: “There was a few staff stood around but there was no Butlins staff that helped with James.”

The hearing was told the toddler had been enjoying a family holiday at Butlin’s with his mother, Natalie, and grandmother Angela, in June 2018.

Natalie Reeves, his mother, said her son was very excited about going to Butlins’s on holiday.

She said: “He was very excited. He loved everything else that going on and was very clever for his age.”