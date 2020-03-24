today-is-‘the-great-american-takeout’:-here’s-your-chance-to-help-local-restaurants

CHICAGO — America’s restaurant owners have a solution to the shutdown of their table service due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 24, restaurants around the country are asking Americans to support the industry by joining the “Great American Takeout.”

You can participate by ordering food from a local restaurant for pick-up or delivery.

Many of them are offering special deals for customers.

America’s restaurants are in crisis.On March 24, we’re asking Americans to support the restaurant industry by joining #TheGreatAmericanTakeout and eating a delivery or pick-up meal.— #thegreatamericantakeout (@TheGATakeout) March 20, 2020