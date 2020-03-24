Today is ‘The Great American Takeout’: Here’s your chance to help local restaurants

Posted by — March 24, 2020 in News Leave a reply
today-is-‘the-great-american-takeout’:-here’s-your-chance-to-help-local-restaurants

CHICAGO — America’s restaurant owners have a solution to the shutdown of their table service due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 24, restaurants around the country are asking Americans to support the industry by joining the “Great American Takeout.”

You can participate by ordering food from a local restaurant for pick-up or delivery.

Many of them are offering special deals for customers.

America’s restaurants are in crisis.On March 24, we’re asking Americans to support the restaurant industry by joining #TheGreatAmericanTakeout and eating a delivery or pick-up meal.— #thegreatamericantakeout (@TheGATakeout) March 20, 2020

You May Also Like

trump-says-getting-supplies-‘not-easy’-but-companies-cooperating

🔥Trump says getting supplies ‘not easy’ but companies cooperating🔥

hantavirus

Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads

trevor-noah-praises-angry-italian-mayors,-roasts-republicans-over-aid-package-slush-fund

Trevor Noah Praises Angry Italian Mayors, Roasts Republicans Over Aid Package Slush Fund

wendy-williams-unstoppable-during-corona-outbreak!-will-the-show-be-on-air?-is-the-risk-worth-it?

Wendy Williams Unstoppable During Corona Outbreak! Will the show be on air? Is the risk worth it?

About the Author: Juli Rone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *