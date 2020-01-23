toby-alderweireld-insists-there-is-‘no-negativity’-at-tottenham-after-reports-of-dressing-room-unrest

Toby Alderweireld, the Tottenham Hotspur defender, has insisted the squad remain in full support of head coach Jose Mourinho amid reports of growing unrest among some senior players.
Tottenham’s poor run of form came to end with an unconvincing 2-1 victory over Norwich City on Wednesday night, which followed reported concerns from the squad at Mourinho’s methods on the training ground.
“I can say with my hand on my heart there is no negativity,” said Alderweireld. “We have an unbelievable group. I think we have such nice guys. Maybe we are too nice, you know?
“Everyone is happy with the manager, the way we train. Of course it is a very busy period, everyone is an international as well. So from the beginning of July until now it’s game, game, game. So you can’t complain about training because there is no time to train.
“So I don’t know where this has come from. I know everybody is happy with where we are going. Of course, we are not happy with all the performances, but it is not easy.
“So let me say again – no negativity. I don’t know where that’s come from. Maybe there’s a player that’s not happy and maybe he wants to say something. It’s all possible, but from 99 per cent [of the players] I’m telling you we’re happy with the group. The only negative is the guys being too nice.”
Tottenham face Southampton in the FA Cup this weekend hoping that Dele Alli and Son Heung-min, their goalscorers against Norwich, can continue to fill the void left by the injured Harry Kane. It remains to be seen whether Christian Eriksen will be included in the squad as the midfielder edges closer to a move to Inter Milan.
Eriksen was once again jeered by some Tottenham supporters on Wednesday night. “There is nothing negative you could say about Christian,” said Eric Dier.
“I have been here almost as long as he has and he has always handled himself in the best way. He has always been one of the most professional players I have known and one of the best players at Tottenham on the most consistent basis.
“When you look, he has probably played the most games in that period. There is nothing negative to say about Christian. Whatever he has done, he has done with the best intentions. So he does not deserve that [booing] from anyone.”