to-the-point:-state-sen.-macgregor-on-covid-19

To The Point: Dem candidates, state rep on coronavirus
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Before coronavirus swallowed the state news cycle, Michigan had its presidential primary.
Above in this March 15, 2020, episode of “To The Point,” hear from Democratic candidates former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont about their campaigns for the White House. Biden won Michigan’s primary on Tuesday.
Read the Full Article
Video
To The Point: Whitmer, Gilchrist, Upton
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tuesday is the Michigan primary
and the Democratic race is effectively down to Sen. Bernie Sanders and former
Vice President Joe Biden.
Both Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin
Gilchrist have endorsed Biden this week. They cited Biden’s policies that have
helped Michigan, including Medicaid expansion that occurred during the Obama
Administration.
Read the Full Article
Video
To The Point: State Reps. Love, Lilly
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two members of the state House of Representatives are both working on legislation that they hope gets done sooner rather than later.
State Rep. Jim Lilly, R- Park Township, is trying to combat the rising waters.
Read the Full Article
Video