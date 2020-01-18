to-stop-history-repeating,-meghan-must-learn-from-wallis-simpson

When the Sussexes married in May 2018, we wanted to believe in happily-ever-after. Prince Harry finding true love was cause for celebration and, as a nation, we were rooting for the glamorous young couple. Less than two years later, we are faced with the seismic news that Harry and Meghan are to be semi-detached royals, living largely in Canada.

This week, the duke performed what may be his last official duty as a senior royal, laughing with something approaching relief as he launched the rugby league world cup at Buckingham Palace. It has also been reported that staff at the couple’s Windsor home, Frogmore House, have been let go. The consensus seems to be that this partial abdication proves the immortal phrase from the time of their nuptials: “What Meghan wants, Meghan gets”.

Reluctant to be a silent ribbon-cutter, “progressive” Meghan appears determined to have it all. She wants her modern marriage and her royal husband on her terms – and her terrain, having previously lived in Toronto while filming *Suits*. But if history has taught us anything, it’s that the real work will now begin for Meghan.

When Edward VIII abdicated to marry Wallis Simpson in 1936, he never paused to consider the complex emotional implications the decision would have on his wife. More prescient than him, Wallis – who burst into tears at the first mention of abdication – could see that she would be blamed in perpetuity for stealing a popular king from his throne and almost destroying the monarchy. The relationship that began as a thrilling coup de foudre for the former ruler, became a Faustian pact for his wife.

Meghan should look to her predecessor – the first American Duchess – to see that, once Harry’s royal support network falls away, she will have a new role to play. Suddenly, without his family and roster of royal duties – everything that has given structure and meaning to his life – Harry’s sense of purpose will demand detailed attention from his wife. While Meghan will be inundated with exciting opportunities, his future is far less certain.