to-‘meghan-markle’-is-now-a-verb

January 25, 2020 | 3: 26pm

Have you Meghan Markled?

The quasi-royal name is now being used as a verb that means to take care of your mental health.

Twitter user @_RyanJesse came up with the term: “Meghan Markle, a verb, past tense: Meghan Markled, to Meghan Markle – to value yourself and mental health enough to up and leave a room/ situation / environment in which your authentic self is not welcomed or wanted.”

The Guardian has published a helpful guide on how to use this new verb in various scenarios.

For example, when using Meghan Markling to discuss relationships, The Guardian wrote that it interpreted the usage to be as “whether said love interest really respects you, and if not, how to leave them behind,” citing the example, “I totally Meghan Markled my ex last night and never returned his texts.”

This is not the first time the Duchess of Sussex has been verb-alized. According to Urban Dictionary it also means to ditch your friends when you become famous. The site notes, “(Meghan Markle is a) Verb for ghosting or disposing people once you have no use or benefit from them anymore without any regard to genuine human relationships”

Examples given include:

“Do not Meghan Markle me when your movie comes out!”

“She did a Meghan Markle on her friends as soon as she became famous.”

“She Meghan Markled her sisters from the Bronx.”