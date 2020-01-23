To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You second trailer — Lara Jean, Peter Kavinsky’s fairytale romance hits a roadblock

Netflix’s smash hit To All The Boys I Loved Before concluded with its protagonists Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean uniting with each other. However, Kavinksky and Jean’s “happily-ever-after” seems to have been derailed in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, the much-anticipated sequel to the teen drama.

The second trailer, which has now been dropped, focuses on Lara Jean’s (Lana Condor) chanced encounter with John Ambrose McLaren (Jordan Fisher), another recipient of LJ’s five love letters. Lara and John first met in middle school during a Model UN session, and since then LJ had nestled a crush for his classmate. His return to school casts a cloud of confusion in LJ’s mind, who is torn between Peter (Noah Centineo) and John.

Check out the trailer here

Only 21 days until you can watch To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You But you can watch a brand new trailer right now! pic.twitter.com/cMWwdCEbZA — Netflix US (@netflix) January 23, 2020

Sofia Alvarez, who scripted To All the Boys based on Jenny Han’s book series, has written the sequel. Awesomeness Films and Ace Entertainment are behind the follow-up, with Matt Kaplan producing. Along with Johnson and Han, Robyn Marshall, Max Siemers, Shelley Zimmerman and Rebecca Glashow will executive produce. The 2018 film went on to become a massive hit and saw breakout performances by Condor and Centineo. The film also stars Anna Cathcart, John Corbett, Madeleine Arthur, Ross Butler. Back in August 2019, the streaming giant had confirmed a third instalment, titled To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean, is already in production. However, Noah will not return for the third part.

Here’s his announcement

Tonight was my last night as Peter Kavinsky. I hope you all love these last installments as much as we do. Forever grateful for the opportunity to be yours Thank you Lana, thank you Michael, Thank you Matt, Thank you Netflix, grateful to every person who told this story with us — Noah (@noahcent) August 17, 2019

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is slated to release on 12 February.

Updated Date: Jan 23, 2020 13: 21: 51 IST